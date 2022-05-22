The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has entered a partnership with BMS Strategic Consulting (Bomosa) in pursuit of a reduction in its carbon footprint.

The environmental consultancy firm is to work with the ICF on a strategic sustainability plan and provide support to Continental and National Federations in their environmental efforts.

This sustainability plan is due to be presented to the ICF General Assembly in Thailand in November.

A pilot programme is due to be managed by Bomosa at this year's ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup final in La Seu, with the partnership focusing on education and tying in with the ICF's commitments to reduce and offset its carbon footprint.

A Fit For Future programme has already been launched by the ICF, which it says "is preparing all aspects of the federation for the challenges of the coming years", including an ambition to make all events carbon positive.

Cecilia Farias, vice-president of the ICF, underlined the importance of taking environmental factors into consideration when staging events.

"This is a very important step in the ICF’s long-term vision to be a world leader when it comes to having a positive impact on the environment," Farias said.

A pilot programme with BMS Strategic Consulting is due to be held at this year's finale of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in La Seu ©Getty Images

"We are a sport which very much is connected to the environment, so it is in our best interest to make sure we protect our waterways.

"We are embarking on a bold new era at the ICF, making sure we remain at the cutting edge as an international sport in all aspects of our operations.

"Protecting the environment is an important part of this strategy."

Bomosa chief executive Albert Batalla welcomed the opportunity.

"Now we have a path to quantify what impact major canoeing events around the planet are having," he said.

"Because the community is so engaged, we are sure this will be a strong cooperation.

"Together we will be able to work to lessen our carbon footprint, and to work towards clean waterways and a healthy environment all around the world."

The ICF entered an environmental and manufacturing partnership with Starboard last year and unveiled a four-year programme which aims to reduce the environmental footprint of major events stand-up paddle event.

This includes vowing to plant 8,000 mangrove trees to offset carbon dioxide emissions from travel related to "chosen ICF events" last year, and it is claimed that the Stand Up Paddling World Championships in Balatonfured in Hungary "will be 10 times carbon positive, with more than 4,000 mangrove trees to be planted to offset the estimated 400 tonnes of CO2 released during the event".

The ICF is to work with BMS Strategic Consulting in pursuit of a reduction in its carbon footprint ©ICF

These trees are set to be planted in Myanmar under a partnership with the Worldview International Foundation.

The partnership is to be extended "to include all major events, with the goal to make the entire international season carbon neutral" this year.

ICF President Thomas Konietzko insisted that preserving the environment is important to canoe sports.

"By partnering with leading climate activists like Starboard, we're in a unique position to make an impact," he commented.

"We are already working to make our major events carbon neutral.

"This is just the first step.

"We owe it to our athletes, and to future generations."

The ICF is a signatory of United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change.