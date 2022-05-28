Joint women's K1 gold medals were awarded to Italy's Stefanie Horn and Slovakia's home favourite Eliška Mintálová, after they remarkably tied at the European Canoe Association (ECA) Canoe Slalom European Championships in Liptovsky Mikulaš.

Horn and Mintálová both crossed the finish line in 1min 47.24sec at the Ondrej Cibak Whitewater Canoe Slalom course.

Earlier in the day, Horn had been quickest in the semi-finals with her time of 1:46.73, while Mintálová was only fourth fastest in 1:51.88.

C1 Olympic silver medallist Mallory Franklin of Britain took bronze in the K1, clocking 1:50.29 in the final.

The Netherlands' Martina Wegman was only 0.03sec shy of the podium in fourth.

Olympic champion Jiří Prskavec regained his men's K1 European crown, winning the final in impressive fashion in a time of 1:36.35.

Jiří Prskavec of Czech Republic, centre, added to his Olympic gold medal with a fifth men's K1 victory at the ECA Canoe Slalom European Championships ©ECA

That was the Czech athletes' fifth individual gold medal at the European Championships.

Prskavec was also the top performer in the semi-finals, clocking 1:36.64.

Italy's Giovanni De Gennaro was 1.32sec off the pace in second, claiming silver for the second year running.

The podium was completed by Austria's Felix Oschmautz in 1:39.45, who finished 0.16 clear of Britain's Rio 2016 Olympic champion Joe Clarke.

The ECA Canoe Slalom European Championships are due to conclude tomorrow with C1 and extreme canoe medals up for grabs.