Britain ended the World Rowing Cup I in dominant fashion with seven golds, two silvers, and four bronzes to finish at the top of the medals table in Belgrade in Serbia.

It was The Netherlands and Australia who took second and third overall with four and two golds respectively.

Emily Ford and Esme Booth won the first gold of the day for Britain in the women's pair in a hotly contested race.

Ford and Booth crossed the line in 7min 4.32sec to pip Melita and Antonia Abraham to the win as the Chileans posted a time of 7:06.80 while Hermine Catherine Drenth and Tinka Eline Offereins bagged bronze for The Netherlands with 7:07.66 on the clock.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and European champion Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Thomas George then doubled the British tally in the men's pair in 6:19.91.

Spain picked up one of their two silver medals courtesy of Jaime Canalejo Pazos and Javier Garcia Ordonez 1.26 seconds later with Marin Mackovic and Miloš Vasić of Serbia rounding out the top three after 6:22.32.

World Championships gold medallist from 2016 Emily Craig and Madeleine Arlett secured a third British gold in the lightweight women's double sculls.

After missing out on a few victories, there were then three successive golds for Britain in the Para mixed coxed four, women's four, and men's four to cement their claims at the top of the standings.

Tokyo 2020 champion Erin Kennedy coxed the PR3 squad, comprised of her teammates in Japan Oliver Stanhope and Giedrė Rakauskaitė as well as Edward Fuller and Francesca Allen.

They recorded a comprehensive 6:49.58 victory in a head-to-head battle with Australia.

Rowan Mckeller, Heidi Long, Samantha Redgrave, and Rebecca Shorten were then victorious in the women's four before their compatriots William Stewart, Morgan Bolding, Leonard Jenkins, and Frederick Davidson replicated their success in the men's event.

Britain's men's eight then obliterated The Netherlands and China in the men's eight with a winning margin of 10.41sec.