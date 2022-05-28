Golds for United States and South Korea on penultimate day of ISSF Grand Prix in Granada

United States earned a narrow victory over Norway in the 50m rifle three positions mixed team event at the International Shooting Sport Federation Grand Prix in Granada.

Sagen Maddalena and Ivan Roe defeated the Norwegian pairing of Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg 16-14 in the gold medal match.

The previous day Duestad had earned gold in the 50m rifle three positions women’s event, while Hegg had helped Norway win gold in the men’s 50m rifle three positions team event.

The bronze medal match of the mixed team event offered the mirror image result as Norway 2, represented by Jenny Stene and Henrik Larsen, defeated United States 2 - Alison Weisz and Timothy Sherry - 17-13.

South Korea's Jong-Ho Song won the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF Grand Prix in Granada ©Getty Images

South Korea’s Jong-Ho Song won the medal match in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event with a total of 33.

That was two more than the total amassed by the silver medallist, Song’s compatriot Jaekyoon Lee.

Cuba’s Leuris Pupo was third, with Oskar Miliwek of Poland in fourth.

Meanwhile the skeet mixed team qualification for tomorrow’s final on the last day of the Grand Prix was topped by South Korea’s Kookhee Jang and Minki Cho on 134, with home pairing Pilar Santos-Gracia and Jose Maria Mielgo Moneo second on 129.