Two more golds for Norway at ISSF Grand Prix in Granada

Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad earned gold in the 50 metres rifle three positions women’s event at the International Shooting Sport Federation Grand Prix in Granada.

Duestad, who had finished third in qualification, beat Italy’s Barbara Gambaro 17-13 in the gold medal match.

In the morning’s final stage elimination third place went to Sagen Maddalena of the United States and fourth place to the top qualifier, Jenny Stene of Norway.

Jon-Hermann Hegg helped Norway win gold in the men’s 50m rifle three positions team event at the ISSF Grand Prix in Granada ©Getty Images

Norway also took gold in the men’s 50m rifle three positions team event, as their trio of Ole Halvorsen, Henrik Larsen and Jon-Hermann Hegg defeated the United States team of Patrick Sunderman, Ivan Roe and Timothy Sherry 16-6.

Italy won the 50m rifle three positions team event.

Gambaro, Sofia Ceccarello and Nicole Gabrielli defeated the Polish trio of Katarzyna Komorowska, Agnieszka Nagay and Aleksandra Szutko 16-10 in the gold medal match.

The Grand Prix is due to conclude on Sunday (May 29).