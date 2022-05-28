Tissot is to be the official timekeeper of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and Doha 2030 Asian Games after exercising an option to extend its sponsorship of the event.

Tissot has been an Olympic Council of Asia partner since 1998, and that collaboration has now been extended into a fourth decade.

"The Asian Games reflect the Tissot spirit perfectly by its diversity and the incredible dynamism," chief executive Sylvain Dolla said.

"We are proud to be able to demonstrate our skills in precision timekeeping at such an incredible event.

"It also allows us to confirm the quality of our watches.

"We have already provided the Asian Games with our services before so we know and have what it takes.

"However, we strive to bring even more precision and innovation on every occasion, and to keep improving this essential element, which plays a leading role in the success of the Games, as we do with all our watches."

Basketball is among the sports where Tissot's presence is most visible at the Asian Games ©Getty Images

The Swiss watch manufacturer has a large footprint in sport, including partnerships with the International Basketball Federation and National Basketball Association in the United States, as well as the Tour de France and the International Cycling Union's World Championships.

The World Games is another multi-sport event supported by Tissot technology.

Before Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and Doha 2030, Tissot will be official timekeeper for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Hangzhou 2022 will not take place this year, however, following a COVID-19 postponement.