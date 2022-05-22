Vietnam finished their home Southeast Asian Games top of the medals table after further success on the final day of competition in Hanoi.

An 83rd minute header from Manh Dung Nham proved the only goal of the men's football final against Thailand at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi, and followed up the host nation's victory in the women's football final yesterday.

Indonesia earned bronze in the tournament with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory against Malaysia, following a 1-1 draw.

Other team events also drew to a close today.

The Philippines were crowned women's basketball champions at the Thanh Trì District Sporting Hall, with Indonesia claiming silver and bronze going to Malaysia.

Indonesia were winners of the men's basketball tournament, with the Philippines and Thailand placing second and third respectively.

In the volleyball tournaments at the Đại Yên Sports Arena, Thailand beat Vietnam 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 to claim the women's title, while the host nation was also beaten in the men's final, losing 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 to Indonesia.

There was women's boxing success at the Bắc Ninh Gymnasium for Vietnam, with Thi Vy Vuong triumphing over Thailand's Nilawan Techasuep to take gold in the under-57 kilograms category and Trần Thị Linh overcoming Indonesia's Huswatun Hasanah to win the under-60kg event.

VIETNAM win the GOLD medal as Thailand settle for Silver in Men's Football at the 31st SEA Games - FULLTIME RESULT



Vietnam 1

Manh Dung Nham 83rd



Thailand 0#AFF

Nguyễn Thị Tâm also came out on top against the Philippines' Irish Magno in the under-51kg, but Thailand's Chuchamat Raksat denied Vietnam a clean sweep of women's boxing golds on the final day by beating Kieu Trinh Thi Diem.

Thailand finished second overall on the medals table, and enjoyed a successful afternoon in the men's boxing.

Jakkapong Yomkhot and Bunjong Sinsiri triumphed over Cambodia's Phearak Ong and Indonesia's Sarohatua Lumbantobing at under-91kg and under-69kg respectively.

Maikhel Roberrd Muskita of Indonesia beat Thailand's Anavat Thongkrathok in the under-81kg final, while the Philippines' Eumir Felix Marcial clinched under-75kg gold at the expense of Timor-Leste's Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho.

Rogen Ladon and Ian Clark Bautista were also victorious for the Philippines at under-52kg and under-56kg respectively, beating Vietnam's Thao Tran Van and Myanmar's Naing Latt.

An all-Vietnamese men's singles tennis final was won 6-1, 6-1 by Lý Hoàng Nam against Trịnh Linh Giang at the Hanaka Sports and Entertainment Centre, with Laos' Mick Lescure Sadettan and Thailand's Yuttana Charoenphon having to settle for bronze.

Thailand's Anchisa Chanta and Patcharin Cheapchandej beat compatriots Pimrada Jattavapornvanit and Lanlana Tararudee to win the women's doubles title.

Thi Vy Vuong won the women's unde-57kg boxing title for Vietnam ©Getty Images

Indonesia's Anang Yulianto won the men's 25 metres standard pistol shooting title, with silver going to Swee Hon Lim of Singapore and Phan Xuân Chuyên of Vietnam at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre Number One.

Nguyễn Thị Thật, Bùi Thị Quỳnh, Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương and Nguyễn Thị Thu Mai finished the women's road race in 6 hours 42min 11sec to take gold for Vietnam.

Malaysia were four seconds behind, with Thailand in third 1min 23sec off the pace.

Vietnam won 204 golds, 121 silvers and 115 bronzes at the Southeast Asian Games.

Thailand were second on the medals table with 90 golds among their 326 medals, with Indonesia placing third with 68 golds.

The Philippines were fourth on 50, with Singapore and Malaysia the other nations who reached double figures for gold medals with 47 and 39 respectively.

The Closing Ceremony of the Games is scheduled for tomorrow at the Hanoi Indoor Games Gymnasium.