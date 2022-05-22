Two-time European judo champion and International Judo Federation (IJF) Athletes' Commission chair Sabrina Filzmoser has reached the summit of Mount Everest, the highest point on the planet.

Filzmoser, a former world number one who competed at four Olympic Games before ending her career after Tokyo 2020, announced in February that she was to embark on the Forever Everest project, meeting judoka on her journey and discussing life experiences en route to the top of the world's highest mountain.

Her journey began at sea level in India on March 4 on a bike, before a hike through Nepal and taking on Mount Everest's gruelling ascent.

Filzmoser unveiled an IJF flag at the summit.

The mountain reaches 8,849 metres above sea level.

It is considered a very dangerous climb, with falls, avalanches, oxygen deprivation and freezing temperatures at altitude all providing risk of death.

"It's hard to imagine what it's like," Filzmoser reflected.

"The roar of avalanches, falling seracs, the omnipresent wind, the cold and the snow.

"All of this reminds you that the mountain is a hostile environment in which we human beings are only guests.

"You have to be very humble here."

After completing the climb, the Austrian posted on Instagram: "I sat on the top of the world, on Mount Everest, together with my judo belt and my little mascot, which proved to be more than courageous and which were the symbol of our judo values that can travel the world.

"I promised my mother to bring back down all my fingers, toes and a little bit of brain and even if I'm exhausted like I was never before, I can say mission accomplished."

Filzmoser used her journey to practice judo with young children, raise awareness of the importance of preserving the environment and deliver a message for peace.

"Bravo Sabrina," the IJF said in a congratulatory message.

"You inspired us and millions of people around the world and Forever Everest is all about inspiring people."

A delegation from the IJF plans to meet the Athletes' Commission chair to discuss her experiences.

Filzmoser was appointed as a member of the IJF Athletes' Commission by the Executive Committee last year, and then elected as chair by the members.