Plethora of Olympic and world medallists to contest ILCA 7 Men's World Championship

Olympic champion Matt Wearn and defending world champion Tom Saunders are both on the entry list for the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship, which begins tomorrow in Mexico.

Two races are scheduled off the Riviera Nayarit tomorrow.

Six races are planned for the qualification series in all, plus another six for the final series.

The event is due to conclude next Saturday (May 28).

Wearn, 26, claimed Olympic gold in Japan last year but is still searching for a first laser world title.

Wearn finished second in 2018, 2019 and 2020 - behind the Cypriot Pavlos Kontides, compatriot Tom Burton and Germany's Philipp Buhl, respectively.

With Kontides and Buhl both due to compete, this year's World Championship is not short on quality.

Finn Lynch was second at last year's ILCA 7 Men's World Championship ©Getty Images

Croatia's Tonči Stipanović, a back-to-back Olympic silver medallist, is also in Mexico, along with Saunders and Finn Lynch.

Stipanović was third at last year's World Championship in Barcelona, behind only New Zealand's Saunders and Irishman Lynch.

Five Mexican sailors are due to compete, but athletes from Russia and Belarus are banned over the war in Ukraine.

This has ruled out Sergey Komissarov, a two-time Olympian who finished fourth at last year's World Championship in Russian Yachting Federation colours.

The ICLA 7, or laser, is a single-handed dinghy.

Men have raced in ILCA 7 boats at each of the last seven Summer Olympic Games.