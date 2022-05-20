Three-time Olympic basketball medallist Pau Gasol Sáez has been elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Ethics Commission here.

Gasol won silver for Spain in the men's basketball tournament at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, followed by a bronze at Rio 2016.

He is a two-time National Basketball Association champion and one of the sport's most-recognisable players,

Last year, Gasol was elected to the IOC Athletes' Commission, becoming a full member of the IOC in the process.

He is due to serve a seven-year term on the Athletes' Commission until the Closing Ceremony of Los Angeles 2028.

Pau Gasol Sáez, left, won three men's basketball medals for Spain at the Olympics ©Getty Images

Gasol was put forward by the Athletes' Commission for membership of the Ethics Commission, and was elected to a four-year term on the final day of the 139th IOC Session, where voting took place through a secure web portal.

The Ethics Commission is chaired by former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon of South Korea.

Gasol becomes its ninth member, joining fellow IOC members in Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, Laura Chinchilla and Auvita Rapilla.

The other five members - Danka Bartekova, Amina Mohamed, Patricia O'Brien, Samuel Schmid and Hanqin Xue - are all independent.

An independent Ethics Commission was established in 1999 "to safeguard the ethical principles of the Olympic Movement" laid out in the Code of Ethics.