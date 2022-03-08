Russian gymnast Kuliak under investigation for wearing "Z" in support of war "would do the same again"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is unrepentant over wearing a symbol in support of the invasion of Ukraine on the podium following a World Cup event in Doha on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who attached to his shirt the letter "Z" - widely seen on the sides of Russian tanks in Ukraine - told Russia Today: "If there was a second chance and I had a choice whether to go out with the letter 'Z' on my chest or not, I would do the same.

"I saw it on our military and looked at what this symbol means.

"It turned out to be 'for victory' and 'for peace'.

"I just wanted to show my position.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces a potentially lengthy ban after the International Gymnastics Federation described his behaviour at last Saturday's World Cup event in Doha as "shocking" ©Getty Images

"As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace."

Kuliak faces a potentially lengthy ban after the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) described his actions as “shocking behaviour” and asked its Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to launch an investigation.

Prior to the event in Doha on March 6, the FIG had announced that all Russian gymnasts and officials would be banned from international events from March 7 until further notice in line with global sporting sanctions against the country.

The symbol on his shirt was in place of the Russian flag, which had been banned by FIG.

Kuliak received military training with the Russian army last year.