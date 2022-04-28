The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) is to proceed next month with a Statutory General Assembly in virtual format.

The meeting of the umbrella body for Olympic and non-Olympic sports has been scheduled for Friday, May 20 between 8am and 11am Central European time.

It was originally to have been held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, best known as the place where Tsar Nicholas II and other members of the Romanov family were killed, coinciding with this year’s SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit.

However, the summit was cancelled on February 25, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The plan to go ahead with the Assembly was relayed via a brief letter to all GAISF members, which included a reminder that, in order to vote, GAISF membership fees must have been paid by May 2.

Yekaterinburg was originally scheduled to host the GAISF Statutory General Assembly ©Getty Images

It is unclear from the letter whether GAISF's dissolution will now be on the agenda, although it is thought any definitive vote on the matter on May 20 is unlikely.

Last November then newly-elected GAISF President Ivo Ferriani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, informed members that the body's own dissolution would be on the agenda of the May 20 meeting.

Dissolution would require a two-thirds majority of GAISF's 97 full members, meaning it would take 33 votes to block it in the event of a 100 per cent turnout.

The move has been portrayed in some circles as yet another attempted IOC power grab.