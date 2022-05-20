Mikhail Koudinov has been named in five consecutive Commonwealth Games teams for New Zealand ©Getty Images

Two-time Olympian Mikhail Koudinov is the headlining act of New Zealand rhythmic and artistic gymnastics team as he is set to appear at a record fifth consecutive Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old, who initially made his Commonwealth Games debut at Melbourne 2006, has not yet won a medal at the competition.

"As my fifth Commonwealth Games approaches, I am having more fun with my training than ever before," Koudinov said.

"This selection affirms my training methods and reflects a lifestyle grounded in well-being and sports longevity.

"This selection also plays an important part in our future development, providing an enormous amount of experience for our team, as well as motivation for the future generation of New Zealand athletes.

"We’re all looking forward to this Commonwealth adventure and receiving the higher energy that such events bring to our growth."

Ethan Dick, making his second Commonwealth Games appearance following on from Gold Coast 2018, is also set to feature in artistic gymnastics.

Sam Dick, brother to Ethan, is set to make his debut alongside fellow artistic gymnasts William Fu Allen and Jordan O’Connell-Inns.

Koudinov’s main strength lies with the parallel bars while Ethan specialises in the floor discipline.

His brother, Sam, was ranked fourth in the pole vault at the Youth Olympic Games and Junior World Championships and O’Connell-Inns is regarded as a strong pommel horse athlete.

Fu Allen is regarded as a practical all-around competitor.

Havana Hopman and Paris Chin have been named as members of New Zealand’s rhythmic gymnastics team.

Both athletes have competed in several International Gymnastics Federation World Cups and other international competitions.

Birmingham 2022 is due to commence on July 28 and finish on August 8.

The artistic gymnastics discipline is scheduled for between July 29 and August 6 while the rhythmic event is set to be held from August 4 to 6.