New Zealand's athletes are preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Team New Zealand

A multi-sport competition was held in New Zealand today as the 100-day countdown for the Commonwealth Games here in Birmingham begins.

Athletes from sports including triathlon, weightlifting, lawn bowls, swimming, diving, athletics, basketball, hockey, gymnastics and netball competed in the event, called the "UnCommonwealth Games", at the AUT Millennium in Auckland.

New Zealand’s Chef de Mission Nigel Avery said the event was a bit a fun but stressed that the 100-days-to-go milestone marked a big moment in preparations for Birmingham 2022, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8.

"This is where the rubber hits the road and training goes up a notch," said Avery.

"There’s a lot happening between now and Games time, including a large number of international training camps and competition as our sports and athletes prepare for this pinnacle event.

"While there's still a lot of work to do we're really looking forward to Birmingham 2022.

"We’re expecting fantastic facilities and amazing competition, and our athletes are really excited to get there and show what they can do."

Triathlete Hayden Wilde, who achieved bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe, who topped the podium at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, are among the athletes that are looking to represent New Zealand at Birmingham 2022.

"I haven’t competed at a Commonwealth Games before so it'd be pretty special for me," said Wilde.

Julia Ratcliffe is aiming to defend her women's hammer throw title at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
"I’m feeling really good in my racing and this 100 day milestone makes it pretty real.

"As far as I’m concerned the Games can’t come soon enough, bring it on."

Ratcliffe added: "The Commonwealth Games are always special.

"There's so much great competition and it really does mean a lot to us as New Zealanders.

"I'm tracking well and there's three of us New Zealand female hammer athletes hoping to make it to Birmingham which would be pretty amazing."

The New Zealand team is expected to be comprised of 230 athletes.

New Zealand rank fifth in the overall medals table, racking up more than 650 medals having featured at every Commonwealth Games since 1930.

At Gold Coast 2018, New Zealand won 46 medals; 15 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze.