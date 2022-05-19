New speed world record-holders Aleksandra Miroslaw and Kiromal Katibin are due to be back in action tomorrow in Salt Lake City.

Pole Miroslaw and Indonesia's Katibin set women's and men's speed world records, respectively, at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Seoul earlier this month.

They stopped the clock after 6.64sec and 5.17 to set new world-leading marks in the qualification rounds.

However, while Miroslaw went on to win the women's contest, Katibin lost to compatriot Veddriq Leonardo in the men's final.

Leonardo and Rahmad Adi - the bronze medallist in Seoul - are both on the entry list for the leg at Pioneer Park, with Indonesia once again due to be represented by a strong speed team.

Boulder competition is also scheduled in Utah, with world and World Cup champion Natalia Grossman leading American hopes.

Boulder world champion Natalia Grossman spearheads the American delegation ©Dimitris Tosidis/IFSC

Grossman won the women's boulder event in South Korea and fellow world champion Kokoro Fujii took the men's win ahead of Japanese compatriots Tomoa Narasaki and Ogata Yoshiyuki.

All three are due to climb this weekend, as are the entire Seoul women's boulder podium - which was completed by Oriane Bertone from France, a former youth world champion, and Grossman's compatriot Brooke Raboutou.

Speed competition is scheduled tomorrow, with boulder to follow on Saturday and Sunday (May 21 and 22).

A second IFSC World Cup - again featuring boulder and speed events - is due to be held at the same venue next weekend.