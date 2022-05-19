South African cricketer Zubayr Hamza has been banned for nine months after testing positive for the masking agent furosemide.

The batter admitted to taking the substance, claiming he had accidently ingested his father's medication for a heart condition rather than his own anti-allergy pills.

This defence was accepted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and Hamza received a reduced ban as a result.

Hamza has been banned for nine months, backdated to start from March 22.

As the sample in question was given on January 17, the ICC says all of Hamza's individual performances since then will be wiped from the record books.

Zubayr Hamza has played Test and one-day international matches for South Africa ©Getty Images

This includes a Test match versus New Zealand, in which he scored 25 and six runs.

As furosemide is a specified substance, Hamza faced a two-year ban for a first doping offence, before it was accepted there was no significant fault on his part.

The nine-month ban expires on December 22, meaning Hamza will miss South Africa's tours of India and England later this year.

Hamza is also suspended for the window when the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is due to be played in Australia, although he was unlikely to be selected having never played internationally in the format.