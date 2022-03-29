The International Swimming Federation (FINA) Doping Panel has banned three Russian swimmers for four years over anti-doping rule violations.

Artem Lobuzov, Artem Podyakov and Alexandra Sokolova have each been sanctioned, with their bans backdated to August 25 in 2021.

The sanctions are due to expire on August 24 in 2025.

Full decisions have been published in Podyakov and Sokolova’s cases, which cite data from the Laboratory Information Management System at the Moscow Laboratory.

Podyakov was found to have tested positive for the prohibited substance acetazolamide in November 2013.

The Moscow Laboratory falsely recorded the sample as being "negative", with data found to have been selectively manipulated and deleted.

Sokolova was also found to have been protected, with her positive test for the banned substance furosemide having also been manipulated.

Neither Podyakov nor Sokolova participated in the disciplinary process.

Sokolova had finished 10th in the women’s 25 kilometres event at the 2013 FINA World Championships in Barcelona, which took place four months prior to the positive test.

Sokolova retired from the sport in 2015.

Artem Lobuzov represented Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Podyakov stopped participating in FINA events from 2016.

The same sanction has also been handed to Lobuzov, although a full decision in his case has not been published.

Lobuzov was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the FINA Doping Panel.

He represented Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games, competing in the men’s 200 metres freestyle and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay events.

Lobuzov failed to reach the final in either event.

He was part of Russia’s silver medal-winning 4x200m freestyle relay team at the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona, before winning gold in the event at the short-course World Championships in Windsor in 2016.

The 31-year-old won bronze in the same event at the 2014 World Championships in Doha, as well as European Championship silver in Berlin the same year.

Lobuzov last competed in 2019 with his FINA profile currently listing him as a coach at the Star Swim club in Moscow.