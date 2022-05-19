Triple Olympic champion Áron Szilágyi headlines the entry list for the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Grand Prix in Padoue, which begins tomorrow and includes men's and women's sabre contests.

The Hungarian has won three consecutive Olympic titles, at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Szilágyi also won a team bronze medal at last year's Olympics and all three of his team-mates - András Szatmári, Tamás Decsi and Csanád Gémesi - are due to compete at the latest FIE Grand Prix.

Hungary's strong delegation could be rivalled by South Korea in terms of pedigree.

World champion Oh Sang-uk and solo Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Kim Jung-hwan are both on the entry list.

The pair also helped South Korea to men's team sabre gold at Tokyo 2020.

None of the individual sabre medallists at Tokyo 2020 appear on the women's entry list.

Olha Kharlan is the reigning women's sabre world champion ©Getty Images

Gold medallist Sofia Pozdniakova and runner-up Sofya Velikaya are both banned, along with all other Russian and Belarusian athletes, because of the war in Ukraine.

Pozdniakova and Velikaya won their Tokyo 2020 medals for the Russian Olympic Committee, also contributing to winning the team title.

Ukrainian Olha Kharlan, a four-time and reigning individual world champion, is set to take part and begins the event ranked 15th.

Competition at PalaIndoor is due to begin tomorrow with women's pool action.

Men's pools should follow the next day, before winners are crowned on Sunday (May 22).