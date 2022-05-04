Para-cyclist Neil Fachie, who won two Paralympic medals at London 2012, is targeting gold at this year's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as he looks to become Scotland's greatest athlete.

Born in Aberdeen with a congenital eye condition, retinitis pigmentosa, Fachie started his Para sport career in athletics and managed to qualify for the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing at the age of just 24.

He represented Britain in the 100 metres and 200m sprints in China, after deciding to change sports to track cycling.

The 38-year-old claimed gold and silver in the tandem B events at the London 2012 Paralympic Games as well as one silver medal four years later in Rio.

Fachie also added another Paralympic medal to his collection last year, winning gold alongside Matthew Rotherham at Tokyo 2020.

The four-time Paralympic medal-winning athlete, who is married to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics team mate Lora, is looking forward to putting his abilities to work this summer at the Commonwealth Games.

"It's funny, you always find something else to aim for at this stage," Fachie told insidethegames.

"We've ticked off a lot of boxes over the years.

"I'm back here racing for the Commonwealth Games this summer and if I could win another couple of gold medals, there's a chance I could top Scotland's all time list for most successful athlete.

"And that'll be a very, very hard ask.

Husband and wife Neil and Lora Fachie each secured Paralympic track cycling golds at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo ©Getty Images

"But you got to dream big and aim for it, and I'd love to do that and just keep pushing the boundaries of our sport.

"Just to show what we're capable of within disabilities for disabled athletes, what we can do.

"So I just want to keep pushing it further and further and going faster and faster."

With the Games fewer than 100 days away, Fachie's preparations faced some challenges along the way as the Velodrome Arena in Manchester has been closed this year for refurbishment.

"We're having to travel a lot to train," he said.

"I haven't known who I'm going to be riding on the tandem with for much of this year either.

"That seems to be coming together, but there's still a few challenges with getting the training done.

"But as I said, these are small, small problems.

"Lots of athletes face these issues."

Despite all these difficulties, Fachie remains confident that he will again achieve success at the Lee Valley VeloPark, where it is due to stage track cycling events as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, set to be held from July 28 to August 8.

While Neil Fachie will be searching for gold at the Games, his wife's plans have changed recently as Lora is 14 weeks pregnant.

The three-time Paralympic medal-winning cyclist told insidethegames she is now aiming to stay healthy and take care of the baby, but did not rule out the possibility of competing in Paris 2024.

At Rio 2016 Lora won gold alongside team-mate Corrine Hall and claimed a bronze medal in the time trial on the road.

She also managed to secure gold in Tokyo as she and partner Corrine Hall defeated Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy in the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit.