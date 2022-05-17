IOC affirms opposition to World Association of Olympians' stance on Russia and Belarus

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has affirmed its opposition to the World Olympians Association's (WOA) refusal to back an outright ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from sporting competitions.

Last month, the WOA said it "strongly believes that decisions on whether to compete or not should be left to each individual athlete and should be based on the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter", following a meeting of its Executive Committee.

This is in contrast to recommendations from the IOC, who have urged International Federations and event organisers to prevent athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from taking part in their competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The WOA said it "understands and respects the recommendation of the IOC", but its stance drew condemnation from the Association of Olympians of Ukraine.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine has now published a letter from the IOC in which the organisation distanced itself from the position of the WOA.

"Thank you very much for sharing your views on the statement of the Executive Committee of the World Olympians Association (WOA)," it said.

"As you know, their statements are not in line with IOC recommendations.

The World Olympians Association is led by Joël Bouzou ©Getty Images

"The IOC told WOA that neither the IOC nor the Olympic Movement supported this position.

"As you mentioned, the IOC has made its position very clear through various recommendations to all stakeholders in the Olympic Movement.

"Immediately after the start of the war, a number of decrees were issued in this regard.

"On behalf of the entire Olympic Movement, we want to reaffirm our solidarity with you and our full support for your Ukrainian athletes and the entire Ukrainian Olympic community."

The WOA is an independent organisation created by former IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch and led by Los Angeles 1984 modern pentathlon men's team bronze medallist Joël Bouzou of France since 2011.

IOC member Prince Albert II of Monaco is the WOA's patron, while IOC President Thomas Bach is its Honorary President.

Bouzou said the WOA had "nothing to add" to its original press release when approached for comment by insidethegames.

NOC of Ukraine President and IOC member Sergey Bubka has reiterated his thanks to the Olympic Movement for its support during the war with Russia ©Getty Images

The WOA also established an #OlympiansForUkraine appeal for funds to assist with humanitarian aid last month.

Ukraine's Seoul 1988 Olympic pole vault gold medallist Sergey Bubka, now President of the NOC of Ukraine and an IOC member, has thanked the Olympic Movement for its support since Russia launched what Moscow describes as a "special military offensive" on February 24.

He repeated his gratitude at a recent joint meeting of the IOC Athletes' Commission and representatives from NOCs and International Federations, which was attended by Bach.

The majority of International Federations have implemented the IOC's recommendations and banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from their events, although a handful including the International Tennis Federation, the International Judo Federation and the International Sambo Federation are allowing them to compete as neutrals,

The IOC has not called on elected Russian and Belarusian officials to step down or be removed from their positions.

According to the United Nations, at least 3,752 civilians have been killed since Russia launched its military offensive, although it is feared the true number is far higher.