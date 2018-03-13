A 25-strong Malta squad has been announced for next month's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

The squad, billed as "probably the largest representing Malta in these Games outside Europe", will compete in eight of the 18 sports at Gold Coast 2018.

Wrestler Gary Giordimaina has also been named as the team's flagbearer.

The Commonwealth Games are due to take place in the Australian city from April 4 to 15.

Maltese athletes will participate in athletics, cycling, gymnastics, lawn bowls, squash, shooting, wrestling and weightlifting.

Maltese Olympic Committee officials announce the country's team for Gold Coast 2018 ©MOC

Two-time bronze medal winning shooter William Chetcuti is among members of the team.

Chetcuti finished third in the double trap events at Manchester 2002 and Melbourne 2006.

Malta have not won a medal at the Games since Melbourne, the last time they were held on Australian soil, when Rebecca Attard Madyson, also took a women's trap silver.

Leading Maltese performances at Glasgow 2014 included a seventh place finish for under 63 kilograms judoka Marcon Bezzina and a fourth place for shooter Nathan Xuereb in the double trap, who is competing again in Gold Coast.

Also returning to the Games are wrestlers Adam Vella and David Galea, who each finished fifth at Glasgow 2014 in their respective under 61 and under 74 freestyle divisions.