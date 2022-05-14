Anamarija Lampič, a three-time medallist at the World Championships and former winner of the sprint crystal globe, is to swap cross-country skiing for biathlon.

The Slovenian announced the decision on Instagram.

Local media outlets have reported Lampič will share more details of her future plans on Monday (May 16).

The 26-year-old won individual and team sprint bronze medals at the 2021 Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf.

Two years prior, in Seefled, Lampič helped the Slovenian women's sprint team finish second.

Lampič has won three solo events on the Cross-Country World Cup circuit and finished the 2020-2021 season top of the individual sprint standings.

She represented Slovenia at the Beijing 2022 and Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, plus the Innsbruck 2012 Youth Olympics.

Lampič did take part in a cross-country and biathlon mixed relay at Innsbruck 2012, but did not attempt a biathlon leg.

Polona Klemenčič was Slovenia's top-ranked athlete in last season's Biathlon World Cup women's standings, in 99th place overall.