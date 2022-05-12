Iran named as host of first-ever IWAS Winter Games but no dates announced

The inaugural edition of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) Winter Games is set to be held in Iran but dates for the competition have yet to be announced.

IWAS President Rudi van den Abbeele has confirmed that Iran will stage the new event after visiting the Middle East nation.

According to the Iranian newspaper Tehran Times, van den Abbeele led a delegation to the country's capital where they met with Iranian officials to discuss the staging of the first-ever IWAS Winter Games.

Van den Abbeele’s team reportedly met Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajadi before visiting the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled.

It was also reported by Tehran Times that a decision on the exact timing of the Games had yet to be agreed, but van den Abbeele believes Iran is ready to play host.

Amputee athletes are set to take to the Iranian ski slopes ©Getty Images

"I’m impressed by the facilities the Iranian federation has in the limited space in its headquarters," van den Abbeele told the Tehran Times.

"It helps the grassroots Para athletes to improve their ability.

"I’m also impressed to see the cooperation between the Government and Iran’s Paralympic Committee.

"We are going to hold the first edition of the IWAS Winter Games in Tehran.

"The other skiers around the world will know about the ski resorts in Tehran.

"As a person who has been in the Para sports in my whole life, I have to say the Iranian athletes have progressed over the last years, while so many countries have declined and it shows that you work hard in the field of the people with physical impairment."