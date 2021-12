The 2023 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games are set to take place in Nakon Ratchasima in Thailand from December 1 to 9.

The Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand (SADT) is planning a programme of 14 sports, including athletics, swimming, shooting, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, powerlifting, table tennis, archery, badminton, taekwondo and wheelchair fencing.

Esports, road cycling and lawn bowls are also under discussion for inclusion.

"Thailand is delighted to be trusted by IWAS to host the IWAS World Games 2023," said Chukiat Singsung, chairman of the Organising Committee and President of the SADT.

"Last year we were preparing to host the IWAS World Games 2020 but unfortunately, because of COVID-19, we were unable to go through with the event.

Swimming has been included on the sporting programme for the 2023 IWAS World Games in Nakon Ratchasima ©Getty Images

"These efforts have not been wasted, however, because they mean we are now well-prepared for 2023.

"The venues in Nakhon Ratchasima have been used for many international Para sports events and the facilities have already been updated to make them more accessible.

"We also have a good plan in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone involved.

"Thailand, therefore, stands ready to gather hundreds of athletes, coaches, classifiers and officials from around the world together for the IWAS World Games 2023 under the motto: 'Stronger Power Together with Pride'."

Sochi in Russia was also announced as the host of the 2022 IWAS World Games with archery, athletics, cerebral palsy football, volleyball, swimming, table tennis and badminton included on the provisional sports programme.

It has been scheduled for October 2 to 9.

It is set to be the second time Sochi has hosted the event after 2015.