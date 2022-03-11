The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) 2022 World Games, scheduled to take place in Sochi from October 2 to 9, has been withdrawn following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IWAS move is in line with the actions taken by other International Federations all over the world.

"In line with many others, IWAS considers hosting a major international sporting event in Russia to now be impossible," IWAS President Rudi Van Den Abeele said.

"The views of our members and the ability of the host country to stage a safe event where all athletes are given the platform to shine are of paramount importance to us.

"I want to reassure all athletes and our members that the 2022 edition of the IWAS World Games, will be an exceptional competition where we will all be able to gather for a celebration of sport."

Para volleyball has been included by IWAS in the provisional programme for the 2022 World Games ©Getty Images

Talks about relocating the event to Vila Real de Santo Antonio - the venue of the 2017 edition of the Games – is underway with dates proposed for November.

The IWAS had previously banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in all its events and is concerned with the escalating situation in Ukraine.

"IWAS stands in solidarity with all athletes and officials affected by the invasion of Ukraine and joins the Paralympic Movement and global sports community in its call for the restoration of peace," an IWAS statement read.

The 2023 IWAS World Games is set to be held in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand from December 1 to 9.