England has announced its complete swimming and Para swimming line-up for Birmingham 2022 with Paralympic champions and Commonwealth Games medallists set to feature but face an agonising wait over Adam Peaty’s fitness.

The three-time Olympic and multi-time Commonwealth Games champion revealed on social media that he has fractured a bone in his foot, which has ruled him out of next month’s International Swimming Federation World Championships in Budapest.

Peaty, named in England’s initial-member swimming team, has been advised to rest for six weeks.

"I've fortunately never had to deal with any injury in my swimming career so this is a real blow and a new challenge for me," he posted on Twitter and Facebook.

"But I am surrounded by a superb team who will support and guide me through this period and get me to where I need to be."

"I will be back in the pool as soon as I can be, with my focus now on recovering and building up my strength ahead of the Commonwealth Games this summer."

There is plenty of other medal-winning potential in England's squad.

Adam Barrett, who claimed gold and two bronze medals at Glasgow 2014, is set to represent his country once again with multi-time medallist James Guy joining him and Gold Coast 2018 winner Sarah Vasey.

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallists Freya Anderson, Holly Hibbott and Cameron Kurle are also planned to take to the pool.

Olympian and European champion Brodie William has also been included.

Lewis Burras, Greg Butler, Jamie Ingram, James McFadzen, Edward Mildred, Jay Lelliott, Joe Litchfield, Jacob Peters, Jacob Whittle, Mason Wilby and Luke Turley completes the team for the men’s events.

Imogen Clark, Freya Colbert, Lauren Cox, Isabella Hindley, Laura Stephens and Tamryn van Selm are due to swim for England in the women’s competitions.

A number of Paralympic champions have been named in the squad.

Three-time Paralympic winners Hannah Russell and Reece Dunn and two-time Paralympic victor Maisie Summers-Newton have all been named in the 14-member Para team.

Russell also has one Paralympic silver and three bronzes, while Dunn has one silver and bronze.

The list of Paralympic champions is extended to Alice Tai, Jordan Catchpole, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Michael Jones.

Tai is also a Gold Coast 2018 title holder in the 100 metres backstroke S9.

Other Paralympic medallists include Grace Harvey, Rebecca Redfern, Louise Fiddes and Thomas Perry while James Hollis enters the event as a Tokyo 2020 Olympian.

Poppy Maskill and William Perry are the final members of the squad.

Paralympic medallist Rebecca Redfern is due to compete for her first Commonwealth Games medal ©Getty Images

"It's really exciting, to have a home Games that's so close to my home as well my family can come and watch and support, it'll be really exciting for my little boy to come and see Mummy swim for the first time and especially compared to Tokyo having a crowd back is really exciting, having fans back creating noise and excitement," Redfern said.

"It's the first time I've competed at an integrated Championships with both Para and able-bodied athletes as well so that's really exciting to train, live and compete together as one team so that we can learn from each other. I'm really honoured to be part of the team and so excited for it to start."

Olympic champions Tom Dean and Anna Hopkins have already been included in the team with triple Commonwealth Games champion Ben Proud, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist James Willby and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Luke Greenban also due to swim for England.

European champions Luke Greenbank, Molly Renshaw and Abbie Wood in addition to 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games title winner Alicia Wilson have been named to compete.

The Commonwealth Games is due to begin on July 28 and conclude on August 8.

Swimming competitions are planned to be held at the newly constructed Sandwell Aquatics Centre between July 29 and August 3.