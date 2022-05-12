Almost 2,000 athletes are due to be housed on the site of the University of Warwick ©University of Warwick

One of the Athletes’ Villages for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is set to be created in Coventry after plans were formally approved by the City Council.

Almost 2,000 athletes are expected to be housed on the site of the University of Warwick in the English city which will play host to some of the competitions during the Games.

Coventry City Council approved plans for the university’s Central Campus and Cryfield Village after Warwick District Council had previously given the go-ahead.

Among the proposals include the creation of tents and cabins, as well as a hair and beauty salon and security fencing, according to the Coventry Telegraph.

The accommodation in Coventry will be one of three Athletes’ Villages used during the Games, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8.

Plans were originally in place to build an Athletes' Village on the former Birmingham City University site in Perry Barr.

The University of Warwick will be one of three sites hosting athletes and officials during Birmingham 2022 after the original plans in Perry Barr were scrapped ©Birmingham 2022
Perry Barr was expected to provide accommodation for 6,500 athletes and team officials, but the Athletes’ Village was scrapped in August after a review into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic found it could not be delivered on time.

Athletes and officials will instead be housed at the University of Warwick, University of Birmingham and the NEC Hotel Campus.

"Over 12 days, 4,500 athletes from 72 countries will compete across 15 competition venues," a statement from the University of Warwick read.

"Last year we were able to announce that we’ll be hosting one of the athletes’ villages, with close to 2,000 competitors making use of our campus facilities.

"You’ll start to see preparations around campus from the start of July 2022 as we get ready to welcome competitors.”

As well as housing participants, Coventry is also set to host competition, with judo, rugby sevens and wrestling set to be held at the Coventry Arena.