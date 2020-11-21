Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid claimed Solihull could become a "really positive hub" of the Commonwealth Games as he confirmed 1,600 athletes and officials would be accommodated at the borough's National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

The athletes and officials are set to be housed in hotels on the NEC complex after plans for the Birmingham 2022 Athletes' Village were scrapped in August.

A review into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on construction found the project could not be delivered on time.

Boxing, badminton, netball, table tennis and weightlifting were already due to be held at the NEC in Solihull.

"We are using the hotel accommodation, primarily around the lake and the NEC campus," Reid said, as reported by Birmingham Mail.

"That obviously brings huge benefits for us in terms of delivery.

"It simplifies the transportation requirements of those athletes who are also competing.

"It is a really exciting opportunity to create a really positive hub here in Solihull as part of the Games."

Using Solihull sports facilities as training camps and bases is also a possibility, with Tudor Grange Leisure Centre one of the venues reportedly under consideration.

The £500 million ($664 million/€560 million) Athletes' Village had been due to be built on the former Birmingham City University site in Perry Barr and was set to provide accommodation for 6,500 athletes and team officials.

Instead, along with the 1,600 athletes and officials who will be housed at the NEC, 1,900 will be accommodated at the University of Warwick.

Around 2,800 athletes and officials will also be located at the principal village at the University of Birmingham.

The decision to move away from a single site followed an assessment by the project delivery team, which worked with the construction supply chain, as well as independent experts, on how it could reduce the risk to the Games.

With a shorter-than-normal time period until the 2022 Games open in Birmingham, the Athletes' Village had very little scope to withstand the delay the pandemic has had on construction.

The Perry Barr regeneration scheme, with new housing and transport infrastructure, will still be delivered.