The decision to postpone the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou because of concerns about COVID-19 has prompted a change of heart from veteran Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina, who has announced that she plans to compete at a ninth Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

She has come out of retirement and decided to carry on to the Games in the French capital when she will be approaching her 50th birthday.

Chusovitina won gold in the vault at the Uzbek national championships last weekend.

"I thought about it well and decided that after the Asian Games, I would also prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics," Chusovitina told the Uzbek Olympic Committee this week.

Last year in Tokyo, Chusovitina wore a leotard with the number eight emblazoned on the front to symbolise her eighth Olympic appearance.

In so doing, she became the oldest gymnast to compete at an Olympics breaking a record held since 1928 by British gymnast Queenie Judd, who was 41 when she performed in Amsterdam.

Chusovitina's first Olympic appearance came 30 years ago.

She won an Olympic gold as part of the Unified team which competed instead of the old Soviet Union at Barcelona 1992.

At Sydney 2000, Chusovitina competed for Uzbekistan only months after giving birth to her son Alisher, and at Beijing 2008, she won silver in the vault at the age of 33 representing Germany.

She also competed at Atlanta 1996, Athens 2004, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

It was her first individual Olympic medal.

She also competed in 17 World Championships in a career which has already spanned 30 years.

It was unprecedented for her sport and she was inducted into the International Gymnastics Federation Hall of Fame.

"I think I am one of the pioneers, to let every woman know that you can be a wife, you can be a daughter, you can be a mother, and you can be an Olympic athlete and an Olympic medalist," Chusovitina told Inside Gymnastics Magazine before the re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

“Anything is possible, and age is just a number!"

Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina currently shares the record for most Olympic appearances by a woman with canoeist Josefa Idem-Guerrini, who appeared in eight Games for West Germany and Italy between Los Angeles 1984 and London 2012 ©Getty Images

If Chusovitina does compete at Paris 2024, she will have made more Olympic appearances than any other female athlete.

She currently shares the record with canoeist Josefa Idem-Guerrini, who took part in eight Olympics from Los Angeles 1984 to London 2012, representing West Germany and Italy and winning one gold medal, two silvers and one bronze.

Canada's show jumper Ian Millar holds the record for the most appearances at the Olympic Games having appeared in 10 between Munich 1972 and London 2012, when he was 65.

His best best performance was a silver medal at Beijing 2008.