Olympic medallists Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest are set to lead Canada at the International Cycling Federation (UCI) Track Nations Cup as they seek to claim home glory in Milton.

Mitchell secured the gold in the women’s sprint at Tokyo 2020 and Genest took bronze in the women’s keirin event.

Other Canadian Olympians set to appear at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in the event due to start tomorrow and conclude on Sunday (May 15) include Ariane Bonhomme, Derek Gee, Michael Foley, Nick Wammes, as well as Olympic rowing bronze medallist and world champion Caileigh Filmer, who has now switched to the bike.

Also included in Canada’s line-up for the second UCI Track Nations Cup event of the season are several bronze medallists from the 2020 edition of the event, including Evan Burtnik, Chris Ernst, Amiel Flett-Brown and Jackson Kinniburgh.

The Canadian riders are set to face a strong challenge from an Australian team led by double world champion Matthew Glaetzer and triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Matt Richardson.

Nick Kergozou, a member of the squad that won the team pursuit title at Milton during the 2017-2018 season, and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jordan Kerby are scheduled to be part of New Zealand’s team.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Megan Jastrab and Pan American Games gold medallist are part of the United States team.