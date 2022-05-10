A Ukraine team is set to compete at the Ibero-American Athletics Championships in Alicante, invited by organisers following the invasion of the country by Russia.

Raúl Chapado, President of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, revealed that Ukrainian athletes due to train at facilities in Spain for two months have been asked to take part in the event running from May 20 to 22.

"A group of Ukrainian athletes of the highest level will come to La Nucía, among whom are high jumpers of more than 2.40 metres and women jumpers of more than 2.00m, a [long] jumper of length of 8.23m," said Chapado.

Athletes are to train for the summer season at the Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano facilities and are due to be joined by coaches and families who have fled Ukraine.

Chapado added that the athletes "will be able to compete in the Ibero-American #Alicante2022, they will be part of the parade and they will be one of us".

The long jumper is believed to be European indoor and outdoor bronze medallist Serhiy Nykyforov.

World indoor and two-time European silver medallist Andriy Protsenko and world indoor champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh look likely to travel to Spain too.

National coach José Peiró confirmed 70 Spanish athletes are to compete at the meeting.

Orlando Ortega will be one of Spain's biggest stars at the Ibero-American Athletics Championships ©Getty Images

Among them are 21 Olympians including Rio 2016 silver medallist Orlando Ortega, race walker Álvaro Martín and long jumper Eusebio Cáceres.

Puerto Rican Olympic hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Rio 2016 pole vault gold medallist Thiago Braz from Brazil are also expected to compete.

There are more than 500 athletes from 24 countries set to compete at the Ibero-American Athletics Championships, generally attended by Spanish- or Portuguese-speaking African countries as well as Spain, Portugal and Latin American nations.

Ukraine recently received 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Spain.

This operation was kickstarted by International Olympic Committee member Juan Antonio Samaranch at the request of the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Sergey Bubka.

The aid was given to the Transcarpathian County Military Administration to help displaced people.