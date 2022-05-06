WBSC President signs Memorandum of Understanding on visit to Cuba

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced a memorandum of understanding with Cuba.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari, and Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, the President of the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB), signed the agreement.

The leaders of the organisations paid tribute to the work of former FCB President Higinio Velez, and the ex-commissioner of Cuban baseball Ernesto Reinoso, who heavily contributed to an original commitment which dated back to 2019.

Velez and Reinoso both died of COVID-19 in 2021.

Fraccari explained that the MoU is designed to further support the sports in Cuba.

"Baseball needs a fresh start after the COVID-19 restrictions," he said during a press conference at the Latinoamericano Stadium in Havana.

"One of the goals of this agreement is to help Cuban players legally and safely negotiate deals to play in professional leagues abroad."

The WBSC President also did not rule out establishing a Cuban professional league, as well as the possibility of the country staging international events in the near future.

Hoy me reuní con @JorgeNeme_, vicejefe del gabinete argentino, a quien transmití la disposición para seguir afianzando las relaciones con #Argentina. Intercambiamos de importantes proyectos conjuntos asociados a la producción de alimentos. Agradecí la solidaridad con #Cuba. 🇨🇺 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/NLPpbpc47v — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 5, 2022

While referring to the Pan American Baseball Confederation (COPABE), the 72-year-old highlighted the significance of the unanimous support member associations have given to the organisation's first female President, Aracelis Léon.

The Venezuelan was elected to the role on Sunday (May 1).

"Baseball in the Americas needs more cooperation between COPABE and the WBSC," Fraccari said.

Roberto León Richards, the President of the Cuban Olympic Committee and a former gymnastics Olympian, was present for the agreement.

Fraccari met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez during his visit to the country.

Bermúdez’s official Twitter account posted that they have "confirmed all our support to the development of baseball in Cuba".