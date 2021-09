Buenos Aires is set to stage the Women’s Softball South American Championship next month after organisers confirmed the event would go ahead.

The nine-team tournament in the Argentinian capital is scheduled for October 23 to 31.

Venezuela, Brazil, Peru, hosts Argentina, Curaçao, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Argentina's under-18 squad will battle it out for the continental title at the competition.

It is due to take place after the U-15 South American Softball Championship in Manta in Ecuador, the first major softball tournament to be held on the continent since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

🌎South American Softball Championships set to return in October, with events in Ecuador 🇪🇨and Argentina 🇦🇷https://t.co/OrbErGqfbd #GlobalGame — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) September 17, 2021

"We’re very happy to be back with the Under-15 South American Championship, a category that has been boosting women’s softball in our region since Chincha 2015," said South American Softball Confederation President Marisa Matsuda.

"It’s also very important for the senior teams, since in 2022 they will compete in the qualifier for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games."

The global softball calendar is set to conclude in South America when Peru's capital Lima stages the inaugural World Baseball Softball Confederation Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup.