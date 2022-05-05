Political leaders from Cortina d'Ampezzo, Belluno and Veneto have signed into creation the Cortina Foundation, which will oversee projects relating to the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics at a territorial level.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, which is in the province of Belluno, itself within the Veneto region, is due to co-host the Games with Milan.

Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, Belluno counterpart Roberto Padrin and Cortina d'Ampezzo Mayor Gianpietro Ghedina signed a decree to create the Cortina Foundation in a ceremony at the Palazzo Balbi in Venice.

The panel, which has been billed as a "real local Organising Committee, made up of all Venetian members", is to be chaired by Stefano Longo.

Longo is an Italian Winter Sports Federation Board member and was on the Organising Committee of the Cortina 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships.

Longo is additionally executive director of insurance firm Net Insurance.

The Cortina Foundation is expected to organise events which harness the attention of the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the benefit of Veneto.

The Cortina Foundation was launched at the Palazzo Balbi in Venice ©Facebook/Luca Zaia

Women's Alpine skiing is due to be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo come the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The village is also due to stage curling competition, while a revamped Eugenio Monti sliding venue completes the proposed Olympic venues in Veneto.

That renovation project is estimated to cost €61 million (£51 million/$69 million), with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) initially recommending that organisers seek to hold bobsleigh, skeleton and luge at an alternative venue in Austria or Switzerland.

The final plans for the site are as part of an entertainment park unrelated to the Games and the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation backed the refurbishment.

The IOC said it would respect "a sovereign decision of the Veneto Region" on the work and has accepted the venue.

Among the first events the Cortina Foundation is targeting working around is the women's Alpine Ski World Cup doubleheader due to take place in December 2023.

Cortina d'Ampezzo has held the Winter Olympic once before, in 1956.