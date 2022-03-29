The Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with national chamber of commerce Confindustria.

The MoU seeks to forge close ties between the organisations and promote opportunities related to the marketing programme of the next Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

A section has been set up on the Confindustria website to educate companies interested in partnership and licensing opportunities.

"The Milan Cortina 2026 Games involve all of Italy and offer entrepreneurs great opportunities," Organising Committee chief executive Vincenzo Novari said.

"Milan Cortina 2026 represents a unique opportunity for growth and development for the entire country.

"The role and collaboration with the private business system will be central to being able to face this fantastic challenge."

Novari and Confindustria vice-president Alberto Marenghi signed the accord.

Cortina d'Ampezzo has held the Winter Olympic once before, in 1956 ©Getty Images

"For Confindustria, the synergy of objectives between public and private is essential for the success of major events," Marenghi said, adding that the Olympics represented "an unmissable opportunity for Italy".

"Our entrepreneurial system, with its design, creative and innovative capacity, is ready to seize the opportunities that Milan Cortina 2026 offers to increase the reputation, attractiveness and credibility of our country, which are important factors for the success of the economic and productive fabric.

"A great showcase for 'Made in Italy'."

The next edition of the Winter Olympics is scheduled to run from February 6 to 26 in 2026, with the Paralympics set to follow from March 6 to 15.

While Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are the primary hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, competition venues are spread across much of northern Italy.

A logo and anthem have been chosen, with submissions for mascots being accepted at the time of publication.

Novari, who signed the MoU on Milan Cortina 2026's behalf, will step down as chief executive next month, according to La Republicca.