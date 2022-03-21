The European Karate Federation (EKF) has announced the qualification period for next year’s European Games in Kraków.

The World Karate Federation’s world ranking list will be used to determine the line-up in the Polish city, with fighters given 12 months to accumulate enough points to earn a place at the multi-sport event.

The EKF has confirmed that qualification will start on March 27 and run until March 2023 - three months before the Games are due to open in Kraków and the regions of Małopolska and Śląsk.

Among the competitions the Karate-1 Premier League and Series A events, as well as the European Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Points obtained at last year’s World Championships will also be used by the EKF as part of the qualification system.

Belarus' Mariya Koulinkovitch, right, achieved bronze at the European Games in 2019 but her nation has been banned from competing in WKF events ©Getty Images

Should athletes have the same position in the "EKF European Games - Poland 2023 Standing", a decision will be made based on their performance at this year’s European Championships, scheduled to be held from May 25 to 29 in Gaziantep in Turkey.

The exact date of the qualification deadline has yet to be announced.

The WKF announced earlier this month that all Russian and Belarusian karateka have been banned from participating in events in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Karate is one of 24 sports on the programme for the European Games, set to be held from June 21 to July 2.

It will be its third appearance at the Games having featured at Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019.

A group of 96 athletes from 38 countries participated in karate at Minsk 2019, with 23 nations winning medals.