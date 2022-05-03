Senegal and Nigeria sanctioned by FIFA for fan behaviour at World Cup qualifiers

FIFA has sanctioned Senegal and Nigeria for disorderly crowds at March's World Cup qualification matches, by ordering both sides to play one game behind closed doors.

Senegal fans shone laser pointers at Egyptian star Mohamed Salah as he missed in the penalty shoot-out of their crucial third-round clash.

Aliou Cissé's side won 3-1 in the shootout in Dakar after the two teams drew 1-1 over two legs, and booked their place at this year's World Cup in Qatar in the process.

Senegal have also been fined CHF175,000 (£143,000/$179,000/€170,000) for multiple incidents including a pitch invasion, an offensive banner and for failing "to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium".

Mostafa Mohamad and Ahmed Sayed also missed from the spot for Egypt at Diamniadio Olympic Stadium.

Salah's Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane then converted his attempt to book Senegal's place at their third World Cup appearance after the 2002 and 2018 editions.

Nigeria was also punished and have been fined CHF150,000 (£122,000/$153,000/€145,000) after supporters invaded the pitch at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja following their play-off defeat to Ghana.

The 1-1 away goal loss meant that Nigeria has not qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

After the final whistle, irate fans flooded onto the pitch and destroyed almost everything in sight.

The fans also vented their anger on the victorious Black Star players, pelting them with water bottles.

Once the Ghanaian players had escaped to safety, they then started pulling up the grass and shattering glass in the technical area.

The Democratic Republic of Congo received similar punishments following disturbances at games against Morocco.

The former have to play a match behind closed doors and had to pay a CHF120,000 (£98,000/$123,000/€116,000) fine after a first-leg draw with Morocco.

There was a further fine of CHF4,850 (£3,900/$5,000/€4,700) for the "throwing of objects" during the second leg of the play-off which they lost 4-1 away.