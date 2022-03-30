Official dies after riot at FIFA World Cup qualifier in Abuja

The death of a Zambian medical official has been announced in the aftermath of rioting at a FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

The match was drawn 1-1, which meant Ghana qualified for Qatar 2022 on away goals, with Nigeria eliminated in front of a crowd of 60,000.

Joseph Kabungo, a doctor from Zambia working as part of the doping control team, died after the match which ended in violence.

Fans invaded the field, threw objects at visiting supporters and overturned the dugouts.

Fans invaded the field after Nigeria were eliminated from the World Cup after their 1-1 draw with Ghana

"Today we mourn the passing of our medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo who was on duty as a Doping officer in Tuesday’s match and we extend our sincere condolences to Dr. Kabungo’s family and the football family at large," Zambian Football Association President Andrew Kamanga said.

"He was one of the outstanding Zambian football personalities that flew the Zambian flag at global football events.

"We all have to learn from his example of excellence and celebrate his legacy by breeding more hard-working football Zambian administrators."

Local media has suggested that the death occurred as a consequence of the post match violence.

A Nigerian Football Federation statement said that Kabungo had been "gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team" as he was waiting to take a player for doping formalities.

Zambian officials have refused to speculate.

"We take note that it is too early to dwell into the nitty-gritty of the cause of his death but will wait for the full report from CAF [Confederation of African Football] and FIFA on what exactly transpired," Kamanga added.

The Nigerian football authorities are likely to face action after FIFA launched an investigation into the events at the stadium.

"The relevant information included in the match reports will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding on the next steps to be taken," a FIFA statement said.