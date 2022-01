Turin and Orléans awarded next two Grand Prix of Figure Skating Finals

Turin has been awarded next season's Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, with Orléans granted the rights to the 2023 finale.

Turin being given the 2022 Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final follows the city stepping in as a replacement host for one of the six regular-season legs in 2021.

The Palavela, a Turin 2006 Olympic venue, held the third leg of the season just gone after the Cup of China was cancelled.

There was no Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in 2021 after the event in Osaka was also axed because of Japanese COVID-19 border restrictions.

The circuit will now return to the Palavela from December 8 to 11 for the 2022 Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final.

Turin was awarded the event by the International Skating Union (ISU) Council, which also gave Orléans in France the finale the following season.

A Grand Prix of Figure Skating event was staged in Turin last season ©Getty Images

Both events will also incorporate the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final.

Turin staged the last Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final to actually take place, in December 2019, as the 2020 season's climax in China was also called off.

The Grand Prix of Figure Skating is the ISU's flagship figure skating series and features six regular-season stops, usually in the United States, Canada, France, Russia, China and Japan.

Athletes compete in two of the six events, with the best performers qualifying for the final.

The six countries are all slated to stage legs in 2022 and 2023, with Skate America starting proceedings.

The 2022 season is due to begin on October 21.