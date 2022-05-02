Ukraine's men's national football team are set to play their first fixture since the beginning of the war in the country against German club side Borussia Mönchengladbach next Wednesday (May 11).

The match is due to be held at Borussia-Park, which can hold more than 54,000 spectators, with all proceeds being donated towards relief efforts.

Ukrainian citizens can receive free entry to the match, with standing tickets for other supporters available at €7.50 (£6.30/$7.90) and sitting tickets for €15 (£12.60/$15.80).

Russia, assisted by Belarus, invaded Ukraine on February 24 in a move which has led to both aggressors being largely frozen out of international sport.

According to the United Nations, at least 2,899 civilians have been killed since the launch of what Moscow describes as a "special military operation", although it is feared the true figure is far higher, and more than 5.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

Ukraine's men's FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff away at Scotland was postponed in March following Russia's invasion, with the match at Hampden Park now scheduled for June 1.

Scotland played Poland in a friendly match last month, with donations from each ticket sold going towards the United Nations Children’s Fund humanitarian response in Ukraine.

The winner of the Scotland-Ukraine tie is scheduled to travel to Wales on June 5 to play for the final European berth at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where the triumphant team has been drawn in Group B alongside England, Iran and the United States.

The Ukrainian Premier League season was last week terminated due to the invasion, but the national team is also due to play UEFA Nations League matches against Ireland and Armenia in June.

The friendly match is scheduled for May 11 at Borussia-Park ©Getty Images

Many players have not played a match for several months.

The national team are set to begin a training camp in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana today, before becoming guests of Borussia Mönchengladbach from May 10 to 12.

Borussia Mönchengladbach chief executive Stephan Schippers called on supporters to attend the friendly game in large numbers.

"We’re very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match," he said.

"All Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game."

The German club claims it has raised around €176,000 (£147,000/$185,000) towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

Borussia Mönchengladbach are most famous for their success in the 1970s, when they won five Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Cup twice and finished as European Cup runners-up in the 1976-1977 season.

Ukraine's men's team reached the quarter-finals of last year's European Championship, a tournament which the country co-hosted with Poland in 2012.

Ukraine reached the last eight of the FIFA World Cup on their only appearance as an independent nation to date in Germany in 2006.