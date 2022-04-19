Yarmolenko reveals Tymoschuk clash due to former team-mate's silence over war in Ukraine

Andriy Yarmolenko has revealed the breakdown of his friendship with Anatoliy Tymoschuk, over the former national team captain’s silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tymoschuk has faced criticism due to continuing to work for Russian club side Zenit St Petersburg as an assistant coach during the conflict.

His stance differed to Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy, who ended his contract with Zenit by mutual consent following the outbreak of war.

German manager Daniel Farke and his coaching team also left Russian Premier League side Krasnodar.

Yarmolenko revealed he had fallen out with Tymoschuk over the war, following a phone call with his former team-mate.

"I asked him how do you sleep at night," Yarmolenko told Zorya Londonsk.

"He replied 'I don’t sleep.'

"Then he called me.

"I told him you used to be a role model for me, now you’re nothing.

"Then he told me to "f*** off" and I told him the same and that’s that."

Yarmolenko, who plays for English Premier League side West Ham United, had played alongside Tymoschuk for seven years.

Tymoschuk was the former Ukrainian national team captain and earned a record 144 caps during his playing career.

Andriy Yarmolenko has revealed the breakdown of his friendship with Anatoliy Tymoschuk over the conflict ©Getty Images

The midfielder was a key member of the Ukrainian team that reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Germany in 2006.

Tymoschuk played for Zenit St Petersburg either side of his spell with Bayern Munich, where he won the Russian Premier League on two occasions and the UEFA Cup in 2008.

He became an assistant coach of the team in 2017 following his retirement and has remained in the role.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has sought to sanction Tymoschuk for his silence over the ongoing war.

The UAF Ethics and Fair Play Committee has requested Tymoschuk be excluded from the official register of Ukrainian national teams, effectively wiping away his 144 caps.

The Ethics and Fair Play Committee also called for Tymoschuk to be stripped of his coaching licence, all state awards and honorary titles, as well as Ukrainian Premier League, Ukrainian Cup and Ukrainian Super Cup titles and runners-up medals.

"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, Tymoschuk, the former captain of the Ukrainian national team, not only did not make any public statements in this regard, but also did not stop his cooperation with the club of the aggressor," it said last month.

"At a time when another former club, FC Bayern Munich, publishes statements and holds actions in support of Ukraine, Tymoschuk continues to remain silent and work for the club of the aggressor.

"By making this conscious choice, Tymoschuk damages the image of Ukrainian football."