COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand forces CISNOC to postpone Ta'okotai'anga University Games

Coronavirus-related restrictions in New Zealand have forced the Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) into postponing the inaugural Ta'okotai'anga University Games.

The event was supposed to be taking place currently in Kaitaia, but the area is under lockdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak in nearby Auckland.

Restrictions in Northland - the district Kaitaia is in - are due to be eased on Friday (September 3).

CISNOC said it was "with great regret" that the first Ta'okotai'anga University Games had been called off, but underlined its ambition to hold the event when the health situation allows.

The CISNOC still intends to hold the event when the health situation allows ©CISNOC

"We emphasise that this is a postponement and not a cancellation," wrote secretary general Owen Lewis.

"We are tentatively rescheduling the event to a later date taking into consideration availability of the host town's resources and the current lockdown restrictions being lifted.

"We thank everyone for their support."

Touch rugby, volleyball, 3x3 basketball and netball were due to be contested at the Ta'okotai'anga University Games, with New Zealand-based student-athletes with Cook Islands heritage invited to take part.