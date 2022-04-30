Charlie Bowling is one of England's headlining athletes for their wrestling team ©Getty Images

England has announced its nine-member wrestling team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with medallists Charlie Bowling and Georgina Nelthorpe starring for the home nation.

Bowling took home bronze at Gold Coast 2018 after a sweeping victory against Mauritius' Jean Bandou in the under-65 kilograms event.

Nelthorpe, one of England's Generation 22 athletes, will also be seeking to build on her success in Australia four years ago, where she claimed bronze in the under-76kg freestyle.

Other returning athletes include Myroslav Dykun. Chloe Spiteri, George Ramm and Sarah Clossick.

Ukrainian-born Dykun is the only Commonwealth Games gold medallist on England's roster, winning it in Delhi in 2010, but has struggled to make an impact on the international stage since receiving a two-year ban for a positive drugs test in 2012.

Nine-time British champion Spiteri participated at the 2014 edition where she lost in the semi-final as well as the bronze medal decider.

Ramm is due to participate in his third Games following on from his debut in 2014 and his fourth-place finish at Gold Coast 2018.

Clossick also represented England at Glasgow 2014.

Georgina Nelthorpe achieved a bronze medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Making their Commonwealth debuts are nine-time national champion Harvey Ridings, Kelsey Barnes and West Midlands-born Mandhir Kooner.

Ridings has gathered multi-sport experience having attended the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival while Barnes claimed the Helsinki Open title in 2018 and finished 10th at the senior under-23 European Championships earlier this year.

Kooner is the winner of the 2021 United Kingdom Championships in addition to the 2022 England Championships.

"There's some fantastic experience among these athletes nominated with former Commonwealth medallists putting the squad in a great position heading into a home Games," Mark England, the Chef de Mission for England, said.

"Georgina was our sole female wrestler on the Gold Coast and it's great to see her selected again and now joined by Chloe, Kelsey and Sarah.

"I look forward to seeing some standout performances on the mat in Coventry."

England plan to send over 400 athletes to its home Games, which is scheduled to take place between July 28 and August 8.