Olympic bronze medallist Marcus Ellis and five-time Commonwealth Games medallist Lauren Smith headline England’s 10-player strong badminton team for Birmingham 2022.

Olympians Ben Lane and Chloe Birch, who played alongside Ellis and Smith at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, where they picked up bronze in the mixed team event, have also been chosen to represent their country.

Sean Vendy, Generation 22 athlete Toby Penty and Callum Hemming complete the line-up for the men’s event while Jessica Pugh, Freya Patel-Redfern and debutant Abigail Holden are set to compete in the women’s events.

Ellis and Smith are two of England’s most experienced players thanks to their sparkling success in international tournaments.

Ellis, 32, partnered Chris Langridge in the men’s mixed doubles at the Rio 2016 Olympics where they claimed bronze.

Two years later they secured a historic gold in the men’s doubles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The title-clinching performance was England’s first in the men’s doubles at the multi-sport event for 40 years.

Ellis - a two-time European Games champion - also paired with Smith in the mixed doubles to complete his three-medal haul at the previous Commonwealth Games edition.

Smith, who had won a bronze and silver at Glasgow 2014, matched her teammates’ 2018 medal collection with a silver in the women’s doubles.

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were paired together for the men's doubles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

"I always feel incredibly proud to be part of Team England and the Commonwealth Games is really special event as it’s an event that inspired me to play," two-time Olympian Smith said.

"So I can’t wait to compete on home soil."

Callum Hemming and Olympian Jessica Pugh have achieved international success of their own by partnering to golds at the Scottish Open and Portuguese International.

Abigail Holden is a national champion while Sean Vendy has achieved national titles in every age group and paired with Lane at Tokyo 2020.

However, Vendy and Lane’s competition ended early after exiting in the group stage.

Toby Penty drew attention in Japan by beating world bronze medallist Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in the group stage but hope of claiming a medal was lost following a defeat in the round of 16.

Twenty-one-year-old Freya Patel-Redfearn, the final member of the team won two matches at her debut European Championships in April and she has also appeared on the Badminton World Federation World Tour.

England plan to send over 400 athletes to its home Games, which is due to be held between July 28 and August 8.