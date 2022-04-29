Tennis star Becker jailed for over two years in bankruptcy case

German tennis star Boris Becker has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding assets in a bid to avoid paying debts.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was convicted of four charges under the United Kingdom’s Insolvency Act linked to his bankruptcy in 2017.

His sentencing was delivered at Southwark Crown Court in English capital London where prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley told the jury that Becker, who has lived in the UK since 2012, had given bankruptcy officials the "run-around".

Chalkley said the 54-year-old former men's singles world number one acted "deliberately and dishonestly" and claimed he was "still seeking to blame others when it was obviously his duty".

Judge Deborah Taylor concluded that Becker had "not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt" in a report by Bloomberg.

"Whilst I accept the humiliation you may have felt during these proceedings, there has been no humility," said Taylor.

Becker was declared bankrupt five years where he owed creditors almost £50 million ($62.8 million/€60 million).

Earlier this month, Becker was acquitted of 20 charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over trophies and medals that comprised of two of his three Wimbledon men’s singles trophies.

Becker was found guilty of four counts, including transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account, failing to declare a property in Germany worth £1.3 million ($1.6 million/€1.5 million) and hiding a €850,000 (£710,000/$925,000) bank loan and 75,000 shares in a tech firm.

Boris Becker has previously coached men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic ©Getty Images

The court heard that Becker had used his business account as his "piggy bank" for his personal expenses having transferred €1.13 million ($948,000/$1.19 million) into it following the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany.

His lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw requested a suspended sentence for Becker after claiming the trial had "destroyed his career" but Taylor rejected the plea.

“His reputation, an essential part of the brand which gives him work, is in tatters,” said Laidlaw.

“He won’t be able to find work and will have to rely on the charity of others if he is to survive.

“I ask you please to suspend the sentence of imprisonment you must inevitably impose for these offences.”

Becker, a winner of men’s doubles gold at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, previously said he was "shocked" and "embarrassed" after being declared bankrupt in June 2017.

The former world number one contested that he had cooperated with those tasked with securing his assets, including offering up his wedding ring, and had acted on expert advice from advisors.

During his tennis career, Becker achieved 49 career titles, including six Grand Slams, and rose to world number one in January 1991.

The German won his first Wimbledon crown in 1998 at the age of 17 before triumphing again in 1986 and 1989.

He also clinched the US Open in 1989 before winning the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

After hanging up his racket, Becker has worked as a commentator for the BBC and had a spell as coach of world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Becker was also head of men's tennis at the German Tennis Association before stepping down in 2020.