Becker warns holding US Open as planned would not be "wise" amid coronavirus crisis

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has suggested the US Open should be cancelled or moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German, who won the tournament in 1989, claimed it would not be wise to stage the event as planned.

The US Open at Flushing Meadows is scheduled to run from August 24 to September 13 in New York, the American city worst hit by the COVID-19 virus.

The tournament, traditionally the final Grand Slam of the year, has not yet been postponed or rescheduled, although organisers are expected to make an announcement on its status next month.

United States Tennis Association chief executive Mike Dowse said in April it was "highly unlikely" the event would be held without spectators.

Two of the other four Grand Slams - Wimbledon and the French Open - have been impacted by the virus, which has forced almost a total shutdown of sport worldwide.

Boris Becker believes it would be unwise to stage the US Open in August ©Getty Images

Last month, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War, while the French Open has been pushed back to September and October but could be further delayed after the French Government banned mass gatherings until at least September.

"It’s the only Grand Slam still standing, but New York was pretty much the worst city hit by the virus a couple of weeks ago," Becker told Laureus.com.

"I don't think it would be wise to have a tournament there."

There have been more than 315,000 confirmed cases - over a quarter of the total number in whole of the US - and at least 24,000 deaths from COVID-19 in New York City.

The US has reported more than 1.1 million cases and nearly 66,000 deaths from the virus.