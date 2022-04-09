Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison after being found guilty of four charges under the United Kingdom’s Insolvency Act.

The German tennis star, who has lived in the UK since 2012, was facing 24 charges that related to his bankruptcy in 2017 after being accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets to in a bid to avoid paying debts.

Becker was acquitted of 20 counts and found guilty of four, including transferring hundreds of thousands from his business account after bankruptcy, failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding a €850,000 (£710,000/$925,000) bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

Among the charges Becker was cleared of included accusations that he failed to hand over trophies and medals, including two of his three Wimbledon men’s singles trophies.

Becker has been bailed ahead of sentencing which is due to take place on April 29.

During the hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London, Becker claimed that his career earnings of $50 million (£38 million/$46,000) were spent on a divorce from his first wife in 2001 as well as child maintenance payments and "expensive lifestyle commitments", which included rent for his house in Wimbledon.

Becker, a winner of men’s doubles gold at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, said he was "shocked" and "embarrassed" after being declared bankrupt in June 2017.

The 1985 Wimbledon men's singles title that Boris Becker won as an 17-year-old is believed to be one of the trophies that he failed to hand over ©Getty Images

The former world number one contested that he had cooperated with those tasked with securing his assets, including offering up his wedding ring, and had acted on expert advice from advisors.

Becker said he accumulated a "vast amount" of money in his career but that it had "reduced dramatically" after retiring from professional tennis in 1999.

"[It is] very difficult when you are bankrupt and in the headlines every week for it," Becker told the jury.

"[It is] very difficult to make a lot of money with my name."

At one stage Becker had claimed to be protected against bankruptcy proceedings by diplomatic immunity, arguing he was a Central African Republic attaché, but dropped the claim.

Becker achieved 49 career titles, including six Grand Slams, and rose to world number one in January 1991.

The German won his first Wimbledon crown in 1998 at the age of 17 before triumphing again in 1986 and 1989.

He also clinched the US Open in 1989 before winning the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

After hanging up his racket, Becker has worked as a commentator for the BBC and had a spell as coach of world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Becker was also head of men's tennis at the German Tennis Association before stepping down in 2020.