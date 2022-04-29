Banned Rylov to avoid further FINA action over participation at Russian Championships

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has ruled that it will not take further action against suspended swimmer Evgeny Rylov over his participation at the Russian Championships.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist competed in the event in Kazan earlier this week where he earned bronze in the men's 100 metres backstroke.

His involvement led to an investigation by FINA which had banned Rylov last week from all of its competition for nine months after the Russian attended a pro-war rally held by the country’s President Vladimir Putin.

The world governing body for aquatics sport decided to carry out an "internal review to ascertain whether FINA sanctions or rules have been broken" following Rylov’s participation.

It has now been confirmed by FINA that Rylov will avoid receiving additional punishment.

"FINA has reviewed Mr Rylov’s involvement in the Russian Swimming Championships and will not be taking any further action," a spokesperson from FINA told insidethegames.

"The Russian Swimming Championships was not a FINA-sanctioned event and is not linked to any FINA event, in accordance with the decision by the FINA Bureau on 21 April to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from FINA competitions through the end of 2022."

Evgeny Rylov, who earned two golds at Tokyo 2020, has been banned from all FINA events until mid-January 2023 ©Getty Images

Asked whether Rylov's ban only applies to FINA events, the spokesperson added: "No, Mr Rylov’s suspension does not only apply to FINA events.

"The athlete’s competition ban applies to all FINA events and events that may be used to qualify for FINA events.

"Domestic events in Russia would be permitted."

With Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials excluded from all FINA events until the end of the year, Rylov has effectively been handed an additional ban of less than a month as he is currently free to compete from mid-January 2023.

After competing in his first race at the Championships on Monday (April 25), Rylov appeared to make light of the sanction.

"I think I’ll survive nine months [of disqualification], anyway, there are no international starts until the end of 2022," said Rylov in a report by Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

Rylov was one of several major Russian athletes that attended the political rally called "For a world without Nazism" - the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on March 18.

It was used as a justification by Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

Rylov, who secured men's 100 metres and 200m backstroke titles at Tokyo 2020, has claimed the rally was "a concert".

Speedo has ended its sponsorship deal with Rylov, saying it would donate the remainder of its funding to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.