The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has banned swimmer Evgeny Rylov for nine months after he attended a war rally led by Russian President Vladimir Putin just two weeks after the invasion of Ukraine.

The two-time Olympic champion - who claimed men's 100 metres and 200m backstroke titles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the Russian Olympic Committee - has been deemed ineligible starting from Wednesday (April 20).

This means he should be free to compete again on January 19 2023.

In effect, Rylov's ban will only cover 19 days more than expected - as the FINA Bureau previously confirmed that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials will not be invited to any of its events in 2022.

The FINA Disciplinary Panel's decision covers all competitions and activities organised or sanctioned by FINA, including any international competition on the FINA world aquatic calendar.

Rylov was criticised for attending an event at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on March 18, being one of several major athletes at the political rally, called "For a world without Nazism" - the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

It was used as a justification by Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin led the rally at the Luzhniki Stadium last month ©Getty Images

Due to his involvement, FINA investigated this on the grounds of "bringing aquatic sports into disrepute".

Speedo also dropped the swimmer's sponsorship deal, which said it would donate the remainder of its funding to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Ukrainian world-record swimmer Andriy Govorov said seeing Rylov, who he regards as a friend, at the rally was "heartbreaking".

Others in attendance included cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov, figure skaters Nikita Katsapalov, Vladimir Morozov, Victoria Sinitsina and Evgenia Tarasova, and rhythmic gymnastics twins Dina and Arina Averina.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who is set to be banned by the International Gymnastics Federation for wearing the "Z" letter on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, was also there, wearing an Olympic medal despite never competing at the Games.

The letter "Z" is now regarded as a militarist symbol in Russia, deriving from the letter being used by the Russian Armed Forces to differentiate allied tanks.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia - assisted by Belarus - led to the International Olympic Committee recommending the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.