Officials have formally begun counting down to the 2023 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games with a presentation event in host city Birmingham.

The English city is due to stage the IBSA World Games next year, beginning on August 18.

"It is a pleasure to be here with you presenting this important international event which will give more visibility to IBSA and to all Paralympic Movement," IBSA President Sandro di Girolamo said at a launch event at the University of Birmingham’s Bramall Building.

The University of Birmingham is set to be the primary venue for the event, following a successful combined bid from British Blind Sport, UK Sport, Birmingham City Council, the University of Birmingham and Sport Birmingham.

"It will be, for sure, a great and global event, which will give the possibility to our athletes to compete and qualify to 2024 Paralympic Games," the IBSA President continued.

Christopher Skelley, right, is among the Paralympic champions due to compete on home soil come the 2023 IBSA World Games ©Getty Images

"The new IBSA Board, elected in late 2021, is looking to innovate the organisation system, renew the existing structure and, above all, to increase the international sport offer to all our athletes.

"We want a straight collaboration with the International Paralympic Committee because that is the road IBSA must follow.

"I underline the happiness that it is for me to present this event, my sincere appreciation to the organisers, and I’m sure IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham will be a tremendous global event."

The IBSA World Games last look place in 2015 in South Korea's capital Seoul.

That was the fifth edition of the event, with more than 1,000 athletes expected to compete in Britain's second city next year.

Sallie Barker, chair of British Blind Sport, added the organisation was "so excited that the countdown to the Games has officially begun".

Three British gold medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - judoka Christopher Skelley plus cyclists Lora Fachie and Neil Fachie - also spoke at the countdown event, along with Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council and chairman of the Games Stakeholder Board.